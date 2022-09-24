Kieffer Moore, scorer of Wales' goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Belgium, is fit after injuring his elbow in Brussels

Nations League: Wales v Poland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:30 BST and later on demand

A depleted Wales must beat Poland on Sunday to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Wales are bottom of Group A4 having lost four of their five matches but will send Poland down if they avenge their 2-1 defeat in Wroclaw in June.

Robert Page's side must do so without injured players such as Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.

Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu will also miss the match at Cardiff City Stadium because of suspension.

However, captain Gareth Bale has declared himself fit to start having appeared as a second-half substitute during Thursday's defeat in Belgium.

The absence of key players has been one of the overriding themes of Wales' first campaign at the highest level of the Nations League.

As well as having to cope with injuries and suspensions, Page had to field largely second-string sides in June as he prepared for a World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine which secured Wales' place in the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Wales have competed admirably considering those limitations, drawing against world number two-ranked Belgium during the summer and twice getting denied well-earned points against the Netherlands by added-time goals.

Wales demonstrated their battling qualities against Belgium on Thursday. Outplayed in the first half and lucky only to trail 2-0 at the break, they fought back and almost claimed an unlikely draw before losing 2-1.

Although that was Wales' fourth defeat from five matches, Poland's 2-0 home defeat against the Netherlands means victory for Wales in Cardiff on Sunday would be enough for them to overtake their opponents and avoid relegation.

"For our development as a nation, we've qualified for three major tournaments. We want to be playing the best teams in Europe and stay in the division, absolutely," said Page.

"We want to expose our young players to these types of players and teams. Inevitably they will become better going through those experiences.

"I keep saying it, because of the [World Cup play-off] final that we had between the two games had a massive impact on how the table looks.

"But we've given ourselves a fighting chance. We will be approaching this game to win and stay in this division."

Other than the aforementioned Ramsey, Allen, Wilson and Davies, Wales have no new injury concerns following Thursday's defeat in Belgium, but Page says there is "a lot of fatigue" among his players.

Striker Kieffer Moore, who scored Wales' goal in Brussels, is fit after injuring his elbow against Belgium.

With Mepham and Ampadu suspended, the likes of Ben Cabango and Chris Gunter could be in contention to replace the former in defence while Joe Morrell will be among the midfielders vying to take Ampadu's spot.

As Wales have Bale, Poland will look to their own captain and all-time leading scorer, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, for inspiration.

"Wales is a team at our level and has the same goal, which is to stay in the top division of the Nations League," said Poland and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"Gareth [Bale] is always a threat. He is one of the best players I have played against. If he is well prepared physically, he will be very dangerous.

"It will be an important game for both teams, but we have the World Cup at the back of our minds. We want to win and stay in League A, but we also want to be healthy and avoid injuries.

"We will do everything to bring home a favorable result for us, not only to stay in the elite, but also to improve the mood before the preparations for the World Cup."

