Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Ange Postecoglou says that he's planning for the next four transfer windows with Celtic to "stay ahead of the game". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Israeli teenager Oscar Gloukh is a January target for Celtic, with clubs across Europe keeping tabs on the Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin accuses Hibs defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" to win Hibs a penalty in the home side's 3-1 victory at Easter Road after a tangle with Liam Scales, which also led to a second booking for the Dons man. (Daily Express) external-link

Hibs officials are believed to have demanded answers from their Aberdeen counterparts following comments made by manager Jim Goodwin about Ryan Porteous. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller urges Rangers to get winger Ryan Kent to commit to a new deal, saying the 25-year-old is better than Liel Abada, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda at Celtic and "on a par" with Jota, "in terms of ability". (Daily Record) external-link

Injured Aiden McGeady insists he is "still hungry" to play as the 36-year-old Hibs winger opens up on Sunderland struggles and Lee Johnson's managerial style. (Scotsman) external-link

Nathan Patterson has "proved me right" at Everton says Steve Clarke as the Scotland boss reveals details of a chat with Goodison Park boss Frank Lampard last season, when he predicted the 20-year-old would nail down a starting place. (Scotsman) external-link