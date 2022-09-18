Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have named 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri as a substitute for Sunday's Premier League match against Brentford.

The attacking midfielder has impressed at youth level and appeared alongside established players Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding on the bench.

Harvey Elliott is the youngest player to appear in the Premier League aged 16 years and 30 days for Fulham in 2019.

"We have the opportunities to bring young players on," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the Brentford game.

He added: "We are pretty short and opportunities come when issues arise."

Nwaneri, who was born in March 2007, has been allocated the number 83 shirt.

He has already made a number of appearances for Arsenal at under-18s level and, aged 14, played for the England Under-16s.

Arsenal started the weekend top of the Premier League but slipped to third before kick-off against Brentford after Manchester City and Tottenham won on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer in the United Kingdom aged 13 years and 329 days when he played for Glenavon.