During his playing career Steve Morison made 20 appearances for Wales, scoring one goal

Cardiff City have sacked manager Steve Morison with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship after 10 games.

The former Wales international took charge of the first team after Cardiff sacked Mick McCarthy in October 2021.

Morison brought in 17 new players during the summer, but Cardiff have won just three league matches, losing 1-0 to Huddersfield most recently.

Mark Hudson will take interim charge of the first team assisted by Tom Ramasut while the club consider their options.

"We'd like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club's philosophy this summer," said a club statement.

"We wish him the best for the future."

Having steered the Bluebirds away from a relegation battle last season Morison was handed a new contract until the end of this season.

After being among the league's most active clubs in the transfer market, the season got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win against promotion favourites Norwich.

However, Cardiff have won just two games since - a 1-0 win at home to Birmingham and a 3-2 win away at Middlesbrough.

Saturday's defeat away at Huddersfield was the fifth time in 10 league games that the Bluebirds failed to score in.

That loss saw the club drop to 18th, just one point outside the relegation places.

