Stockport County are currently 16th in League Two

Stockport County have condemned reports of "racist and sectarian" chanting during Saturday's League Two match with Harrogate Town at Edgeley Park, saying they have "no place" at the club.

An investigation has been started, with County threatening banning orders from the stadium for anyone found guilty.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at the club," a statement said. external-link

"It has no place at County or in any of our communities."

The game between the sides finished goalless.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday have also called the actions of a number of fans who threw missiles onto the field during their 2-2 draw with top-of-the-table Ipswich in League One "unacceptable".

The match at Hillsborough was held up several times due to objects being thrown from the home stands.

In a statement, external-link Wednesday said they "roundly condemn these unacceptable actions from a tiny minority of people who have undermined the good name of our club whilst putting into jeopardy the safety of players, officials and supporters".

They added that any supporters found to have breached English Football League ground regulations, or the law, "will be sanctioned in the strictest possible manner, both by the club and relevant authorities".