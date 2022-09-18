Close menu
Italian Serie A
MonzaMonza1JuventusJuventus0

Monza 1-0 Juventus: Hosts claim first ever Serie A victory

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christian Gytkjaer
Monza became the second team to claim their first-ever Serie A victory against Juventus, after Catanzaro in 1972

Newly promoted Monza claimed the first Serie A victory in their history by beating giants Juventus to deepen boss Massimiliano Allegri's worries.

Christian Gytkjaer scored the winning goal in the second half for Monza's first win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

Juventus had Angel di Maria sent off in the first half, the 10th dismissal of the Argentine's career.

Monza were promoted to Serie A for the first time last season.

The club, owned by former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, missed out on automatic promotion but emerged through the play-offs.

Centre-back Pablo Mari is on loan from Arsenal, with Italy internationals Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi also in their side.

Samuele Birindelli, the son of former Juve defender Alessandro Birindelli, came on for Monza with five minutes remaining.

Juventus, meanwhile, have had a poor start to the season and manager Allegri's position is under threat.

The side lie eighth in Serie A, having won just twice in seven games, and have also lost both of their Champions League games so far.

Line-ups

Monza

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Di Gregorio
  • 4Santos da Silva BarbosaSubstituted forCaldirolaat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Marí
  • 55Izzo
  • 84CiurriaBooked at 89mins
  • 6Rovella
  • 12SensiSubstituted forBarberisat 54'minutes
  • 30Zopalato NevesSubstituted forBirindelliat 85'minutes
  • 32Pessina
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forColpaniat 70'minutes
  • 47Mota CarvalhoSubstituted forGytkjærat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Caldirola
  • 7Machín
  • 8Barberis
  • 9Gytkjær
  • 10Valoti
  • 19Birindelli
  • 22Ranocchia
  • 26Antov
  • 28Colpani
  • 34Marrone
  • 38Bondo
  • 44Carboni
  • 79Molina
  • 89Cragno
  • 91Sorrentino

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 36Perin
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forSouléat 86'minutes
  • 15Gatti
  • 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 22mins
  • 6Danilo
  • 8McKennie
  • 32Paredes
  • 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 86'minutes
  • 22Di MaríaBooked at 40mins
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 17KosticSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 42Barbieri
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
  • 45Barrenechea
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamMonzaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Monza 1, Juventus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Monza 1, Juventus 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Colpani (Monza).

  4. Post update

    Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Monza. Matteo Pessina tries a through ball, but Christian Gytkjær is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Luca Caldirola (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luca Caldirola (Monza).

  8. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bremer (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Fagioli with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pablo Marí.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luca Caldirola.

  12. Booking

    Patrick Ciurria (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).

  14. Post update

    Matìas Soulé (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Matìas Soulé replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Nicolò Fagioli replaces Fabio Miretti.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Monza. Samuele Birindelli replaces Carlos Augusto.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).

  19. Post update

    Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a cross.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • MonzaMonza1JuventusJuventus0
  • UdineseUdinese3Inter MilanInter Milan1
  • CremoneseCremonese0LazioLazio4
  • FiorentinaFiorentina2Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
  • RomaRoma0AtalantaAtalanta1
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:45NapoliNapoli

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta7520113817
2Udinese7511157816
3Napoli6420134914
4AC Milan6420126614
5Lazio7421135814
6Roma741287113
7Inter Milan74031311212
8Juventus724195410
9Torino731367-110
10Fiorentina72327619
11Sassuolo723258-39
12Spezia7223711-48
13Salernitana714210827
14Empoli714267-17
15Lecce713368-26
16Bologna7133710-36
17Hellas Verona7124613-75
18Monza7115414-104
19Cremonese7025514-92
20Sampdoria7025413-92
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories