Match ends, Nice 0, Angers 1.
Defender Jean-Clair Todibo received the quickest red card in Ligue 1 history by getting sent off just nine seconds into Nice's home defeat by Angers.
Ex-Barcelona centre-half Todibo was adjudged to be the last man for a trip and was immediately dismissed.
Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored the winner goal for Angers in the first half.
The visitors also finished with 10 men after ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal received two yellow cards.
Englishman Ross Barkley appeared for the hosts in the second half, but Wales international Aaron Ramsey missed out through injury.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 90Bulka
- 23LotombaSubstituted forAtalat 64'minutes
- 25TodiboBooked at 1mins
- 4Costa Santos
- 26Bard
- 29PépéSubstituted forBrahimiat 79'minutes
- 99Lemina
- 19ThuramSubstituted forBeka Bekaat 64'minutes
- 10DiopSubstituted forBarkleyat 64'minutes
- 24LabordeSubstituted forBoudaouiat 45'minutes
- 7Delort
Substitutes
- 1Schmeichel
- 8Rosario
- 11Barkley
- 14Brahimi
- 15Bryan
- 20Atal
- 21Beka Beka
- 28Boudaoui
- 42Viti
Angers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30FofanaBooked at 86mins
- 94Valery
- 22HountondjiBooked at 32mins
- 5Blazic
- 3Doumbia
- 2Mendy
- 6Bentaleb
- 8OunahiSubstituted forCapelleat 87'minutes
- 23HunouSubstituted forThioubat 77'minutes
- 7BoufalBooked at 62mins
- 19SimaSubstituted forDionyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bernardoni
- 9Diony
- 10Abdelli
- 11Salama
- 15Capelle
- 25Bamba
- 29Camara
- 31Chétti
- 92Thioub
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
- Attendance:
- 18,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Angers 1.
Attempt blocked. Lois Diony (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Batista Mendy.
Yahia Fofana (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Souleyman Doumbia.
Attempt missed. Andy Delort (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youcef Atal.
Batista Mendy (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
Substitution, Angers. Pierrick Capelle replaces Azzedine Ounahi.
Yahia Fofana (Angers) is shown the yellow card.
Miha Blazic (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billal Brahimi (Nice).
Attempt missed. Melvin Bard (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Souleyman Doumbia (Angers).
Post update
Billal Brahimi (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Andy Delort (Nice) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Miha Blazic.
