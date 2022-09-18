Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic moved level with Rangers and Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

Fifth-place Spartans beat Aberdeen 2-0 despite having Hannah Jordan sent off.

Glasgow Women remain rooted to the bottom of the table after they were thrashed 4-0 by Motherwell.

Elsewhere, in the first round of the SWPL Cup there were wins for Kilmarnock, Queen's Park, Gartcairn and Stirling University.

Queen's Park beat East Fife 5-1, Kilmarnock needed penalties to edge past St Johnstone, Gartcairn were 3-1 winners over Boroughmuir Thistle, and Stirling University recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Montrose 4-1.

The draw for the second round, which will include all the top-flight sides, takes place on Tuesday at 14:00 BST.

Rangers, Glasgow City and Hearts had all posted wins in the SWPL 1 on Wednesday.