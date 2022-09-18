Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Stenhousemuir will host League 2 rivals East Fife in next month's Scottish Cup second round.

All other fourth-tier sides have been drawn with teams from lower down the pyramid.

Stranraer face a long trip to take on Highland League champions Fraserburgh while Pollok's reward for a 6-0 defeat of Huntly is a home tie with Annan.

Championship and League 1 sides enter at the third-round stage and Premiership teams enter in round four.

The second-round ties take place on the weekend of 22 October.

Draw

Bo'Ness United v Auchinleck Talbot

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Buckie Thistle v Open Goal Broomhill

Carnoustie Panmure v Formartine United

Cumnock Juniors v Dumbarton

Dalbeattie Star v Darvel

Dunbar United v University of Stirling

Dunipace v Banks O'Dee

East Kilbride v Caledonian Braves

Elgin City v Camelon Juniors

Fraserburgh v Stranraer

Glasgow University v Albion Rovers

Gretna 2008 v Drumchapel United

Kilwinning Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Linlithgow Rose v Spartans

Newtongrange Star v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Pollok v Annan Athletic

Sauchie Juniors v Bonnyrigg Rose

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Wick Academy v Benburb