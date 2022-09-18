Scottish Cup: Stenhousemuir host league rivals East Fife in second round
Stenhousemuir will host League 2 rivals East Fife in next month's Scottish Cup second round.
All other fourth-tier sides have been drawn with teams from lower down the pyramid.
Stranraer face a long trip to take on Highland League champions Fraserburgh while Pollok's reward for a 6-0 defeat of Huntly is a home tie with Annan.
Championship and League 1 sides enter at the third-round stage and Premiership teams enter in round four.
The second-round ties take place on the weekend of 22 October.
Draw
Bo'Ness United v Auchinleck Talbot
Brechin City v Stirling Albion
Buckie Thistle v Open Goal Broomhill
Carnoustie Panmure v Formartine United
Cumnock Juniors v Dumbarton
Dalbeattie Star v Darvel
Dunbar United v University of Stirling
Dunipace v Banks O'Dee
East Kilbride v Caledonian Braves
Elgin City v Camelon Juniors
Fraserburgh v Stranraer
Glasgow University v Albion Rovers
Gretna 2008 v Drumchapel United
Kilwinning Rangers v Forfar Athletic
Linlithgow Rose v Spartans
Newtongrange Star v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Pollok v Annan Athletic
Sauchie Juniors v Bonnyrigg Rose
Stenhousemuir v East Fife
Wick Academy v Benburb