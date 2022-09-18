Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1NapoliNapoli2

AC Milan 1-2 Napoli: Visitors go top of Serie A table

Giovanni Simeone
Giovanni Simeone beat Fikayo Tomori to the ball to head a late winner

Napoli stretched their winning run to five games in all competitions to move back up to the top of the Serie A table with victory at AC Milan.

Giovanni Simeone headed a late winner as he directed Mario Rui's cross into the bottom corner.

The visitors had opened the scoring through a Matteo Politano penalty before Olivier Giroud equalised with his fourth league goal of the season.

Napoli now sit at the top on goal difference, while Milan remain fifth.

Luciano Spalletti's side were the third team to lead the table after the seventh round of fixtures in the Italian top flight.

Udinese briefly led after beating Inter Milan 3-1 earlier on Sunday, before Atalanta's narrow 1-0 win at Roma saw them move to the summit in a game that saw Jose Mourinho sent off.

The Roma boss was shown a red card after venting his frustrations when the referee did not award his side a second-half penalty.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDestat 45'minutes
  • 24KjaerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
  • 23TomoriBooked at 74mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 8Tonali
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 66'minutes
  • 90De KetelaereSubstituted forAdliat 82'minutes
  • 33KrunicBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDíazat 66'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 10Díaz
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Dest
  • 22Lazetic
  • 28Thiaw
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 63mins
  • 3Kim
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 90+1'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 87'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forZerbinat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forSimeoneat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  5. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kim Min-Jae.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Tanguy Ndombélé.

  8. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).

  11. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli75201551017
2Atalanta7520113817
3Udinese7511157816
4Lazio7421135814
5AC Milan7421138514
6Roma741287113
7Inter Milan74031311212
8Juventus724195410
9Torino731367-110
10Fiorentina72327619
11Sassuolo723258-39
12Spezia7223711-48
13Salernitana714210827
14Empoli714267-17
15Lecce713368-26
16Bologna7133710-36
17Hellas Verona7124613-75
18Monza7115414-104
19Cremonese7025514-92
20Sampdoria7025413-92
View full Italian Serie A table

