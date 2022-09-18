Match ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 2.
Napoli stretched their winning run to five games in all competitions to move back up to the top of the Serie A table with victory at AC Milan.
Giovanni Simeone headed a late winner as he directed Mario Rui's cross into the bottom corner.
The visitors had opened the scoring through a Matteo Politano penalty before Olivier Giroud equalised with his fourth league goal of the season.
Napoli now sit at the top on goal difference, while Milan remain fifth.
Luciano Spalletti's side were the third team to lead the table after the seventh round of fixtures in the Italian top flight.
Udinese briefly led after beating Inter Milan 3-1 earlier on Sunday, before Atalanta's narrow 1-0 win at Roma saw them move to the summit in a game that saw Jose Mourinho sent off.
The Roma boss was shown a red card after venting his frustrations when the referee did not award his side a second-half penalty.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDestat 45'minutes
- 24KjaerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
- 23TomoriBooked at 74mins
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 66'minutes
- 90De KetelaereSubstituted forAdliat 82'minutes
- 33KrunicBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDíazat 66'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 10Díaz
- 14Bakayoko
- 20Kalulu
- 21Dest
- 22Lazetic
- 28Thiaw
- 30Messias
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniBooked at 63mins
- 3Kim
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 90+1'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 87'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forZerbinat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forSimeoneat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kim Min-Jae.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Tanguy Ndombélé.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).
Post update
Foul by Junior Messias (AC Milan).
Post update
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Post update
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.