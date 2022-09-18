Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a lively derby to make it six wins from six at the start of their La Liga title defence.
Rodrygo gave Real the opener with a half-volley from Aurelien Tchouameni's audacious scooped ball over the top.
They doubled their lead when Vinicius Jr's shot hit the post with Federico Valverde scoring the rebound.
Mario Hermoso briefly gave Atletico hope with a goal but then all but removed it with a late red card.
The substitute scored with his shoulder with seven minutes to go after Thibaut Courtois had missed a corner from Antoine Griezmann, making his first start of the season for Atletico.
But Hermoso was shown a yellow card for pushing Dani Carvajal and two minutes later picked up a second for shoving Dani Ceballos as they waited for a Griezmann corner.
Carlo Ancelotti's Real have won all six games, putting them two points clear of Barcelona at the top. Atletico are seventh.
Real last won their opening six games in 1987-88.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Oblak
- 18Felipe
- 20Witsel
- 23MandavaBooked at 28mins
- 14Llorente
- 5de PaulSubstituted forMorataat 62'minutes
- 4KondogbiaSubstituted forSaúlat 81'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 63minsSubstituted forCorreaat 73'minutes
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forHermosoat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Griezmann
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 10Correa
- 16Molina
- 17Saúl
- 19Morata
- 22Hermoso
- 31Gomis
- 36Moreno
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 88mins
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23MendyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRüdigerat 75'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 82'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8KroosSubstituted forAsensioat 86'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 86'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 19Ceballos
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 66,881
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Booking
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).