Rodrygo has scored three goals in five La Liga games this season

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a lively derby to make it six wins from six at the start of their La Liga title defence.

Rodrygo gave Real the opener with a half-volley from Aurelien Tchouameni's audacious scooped ball over the top.

They doubled their lead when Vinicius Jr's shot hit the post with Federico Valverde scoring the rebound.

Mario Hermoso briefly gave Atletico hope with a goal but then all but removed it with a late red card.

The substitute scored with his shoulder with seven minutes to go after Thibaut Courtois had missed a corner from Antoine Griezmann, making his first start of the season for Atletico.

But Hermoso was shown a yellow card for pushing Dani Carvajal and two minutes later picked up a second for shoving Dani Ceballos as they waited for a Griezmann corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real have won all six games, putting them two points clear of Barcelona at the top. Atletico are seventh.

Real last won their opening six games in 1987-88.