Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1Real MadridReal Madrid2

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: La Liga champions keep up 100% start to season

From the section European Football

Rodrygo
Rodrygo has scored three goals in five La Liga games this season

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in a lively derby to make it six wins from six at the start of their La Liga title defence.

Rodrygo gave Real the opener with a half-volley from Aurelien Tchouameni's audacious scooped ball over the top.

They doubled their lead when Vinicius Jr's shot hit the post with Federico Valverde scoring the rebound.

Mario Hermoso briefly gave Atletico hope with a goal but then all but removed it with a late red card.

The substitute scored with his shoulder with seven minutes to go after Thibaut Courtois had missed a corner from Antoine Griezmann, making his first start of the season for Atletico.

But Hermoso was shown a yellow card for pushing Dani Carvajal and two minutes later picked up a second for shoving Dani Ceballos as they waited for a Griezmann corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real have won all six games, putting them two points clear of Barcelona at the top. Atletico are seventh.

Real last won their opening six games in 1987-88.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Witsel
  • 23MandavaBooked at 28mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 5de PaulSubstituted forMorataat 62'minutes
  • 4KondogbiaSubstituted forSaúlat 81'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 63minsSubstituted forCorreaat 73'minutes
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forHermosoat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Griezmann
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 10Correa
  • 16Molina
  • 17Saúl
  • 19Morata
  • 22Hermoso
  • 31Gomis
  • 36Moreno

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 88mins
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRüdigerat 75'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 82'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8KroosSubstituted forAsensioat 86'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 86'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
66,881

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  12. Booking

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Rodrygo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Toni Kroos.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid66001761118
2Barcelona65101811716
3Real Betis6501104615
4Ath Bilbao6411124813
5Osasuna640275212
6Villarreal6321102811
7Atl Madrid6312106410
8Real Sociedad631278-110
9Valencia630310559
10Mallorca622267-18
11Girona62137707
12Rayo Vallecano621378-17
13Celta Vigo6213813-57
14Getafe6213612-67
15Sevilla6123711-45
16Almería611447-34
17Espanyol6114712-54
18Real Valladolid6114311-84
19Cádiz6105114-133
20Elche6015216-141
View full Spanish La Liga table

