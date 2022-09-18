Match ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table.
Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
It was a sixth PSG goal in all competitions this season for Messi.
Sergio Ramos also had the ball in the net late on, but he was offside following a Messi free-kick.
PSG now hold a two-point lead over Marseille, who are also yet to lose a game this season.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lopes
- 27Gusto
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 4Lukeba
- 3Tagliafico
- 11Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forCherkiat 75'minutes
- 88TolissoSubstituted forLepenantat 45'minutes
- 6CaqueretSubstituted forReine-Adélaïdeat 75'minutes
- 7Toko-EkambiSubstituted forBarcolaat 87'minutes
- 9Dembele
- 10Lacazette
Substitutes
- 2Diomandé
- 12Silva Milagres
- 15Faivre
- 18Cherki
- 21da Silva
- 22Reine-Adélaïde
- 24Lepenant
- 26Barcola
- 35Riou
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 2Hakimi
- 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 57'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMukieleat 64'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 30Messi
- 10NeymarSubstituted forSolerat 86'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 14Bernat
- 17Vitinha
- 19Sarabia
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Danilo Pereira is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Bradley Barcola replaces Karl Toko-Ekambi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Neymar.
Post update
Offside, Lyon. Alexandre Lacazette tries a through ball, but Rayan Cherki is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette following a fast break.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon).
Post update
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malo Gusto with a cross.