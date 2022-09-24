Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
MontroseMontrose2Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B2

Montrose v Kilmarnock B

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Hutchinson
  • 4Allan
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Steeves
  • 11Lyons
  • 15WhatleySubstituted forMackinnonat 68'minutes
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forMilneat 68'minutes
  • 12Gardyne
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 33mins
  • 23RennieSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Milne
  • 16Johnston
  • 18Wright
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 22Brown

Kilmarnock B

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Armour
  • 2Spencer
  • 5Sanders
  • 6Clark
  • 3Craig
  • 4McKnight
  • 8Watson
  • 7Lesley
  • 10Warnock
  • 11Brown
  • 9CameronBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 12Craik
  • 13Glavin
  • 14Ellis
  • 15Mulvanny
  • 16Gilmour
  • 17Quigg
  • 18Boon
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamKilmarnock B
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away20
Shots on Target
Home8
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Top Stories