Arbroath v East Fife

ArbroathArbroath2East FifeEast Fife0
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Gill
- 2Oakley
- 12Stewart
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hancock
- 8McKenna
- 10Jacobs
- 7Gold
- 27Fosu
- 23Allan
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 11Linn
- 16Shanks
- 17Corfe
- 19Isiaka
East Fife
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fleming
- 3Mercer
- 15Denham
- 8Slattery
- 2Murdoch
- 17Baldé
- 12Newton
- 19Ferguson
- 11Healy
- 10Trouten
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 7Schiavone
- 14Taylor
- 16Cunningham
- 18Williamson
- 20Anderson
- 21Beverage
- 22Murray
- 23Ramsay
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6