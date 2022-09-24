Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
ClydeClyde0Caernarfon TownCaernarfon Town0

Clyde v Caernarfon Town



Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Mullen
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 14Kennedy
  • 6Grant
  • 8Gomis
  • 2Lyon
  • 17Cameron
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 5Thicot
  • 9Allan
  • 12Rodden
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 23Nyamsi Hendji
  • 25Sula

Caernarfon Town

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tibbetts
  • 4Williams
  • 5Bell
  • 6Donohue
  • 19MudimuBooked at 4mins
  • 14Edwards
  • 2Cartwright
  • 21Faux
  • 10Thomas
  • 7Bradley
  • 9O'Rourke

Substitutes

  • 3Essien
  • 8Gosset
  • 11Hughes
  • 12Marsh-Hughes
  • 13French
  • 15Simpson
  • 16Evans
  • 17Williams
  • 18Wynne
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCaernarfon Town
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

