Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liam Fox is to be named Dundee United head coach after a spell as caretaker boss. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Former United striker Stevie Crawford, current manager of East Fife, is Fox's main target as his assistant. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express) external-link

The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record) external-link

Celtic are planning a warm weather winter training camp, with the Scottish Premiership going on hiatus for the World Cup. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson says he considers what it would like to play for boyhood club Celtic every time he sees them play. (Record) external-link

Scotland "owe" Saturday's opponents Republic of Ireland after the Scots lost 3-0 in Dublin earlier this year. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Kieran Tierney felt for fellow Scotland defender Nathan Patterson after the latter was taken off on a stretcher injured in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine, with Tierney saying: "I've been there." (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Injury has forced former Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod to retire at the age of 28. (Sun) external-link