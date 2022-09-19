Barcelona post £86m profit for last financial year

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona have bought Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer, and signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer

Barcelona recorded a profit of £86m for the last financial year and expect to make a £240m profit next year, the club has announced.

This summer the Spanish club were unable to register new players because of La Liga financial regulations having made a loss of £422m the previous year external-link .

However, they freed up funding with several 'economic levers'.

The club said it closed the 2021-22 financial year with a turnover of £890m.

Financial restrictions meant there were delays in registering new signings including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer.

The 'levers' have involved selling shares of their future television rights and their media production unit Barca Studios.

In August, they sold an additional 24.5% of Barca Studios external-link to Orpheus Media for 100m euros (£84.6m) - this was expected to generate enough revenue to satisfy La Liga and allow Barca to register at least some of their new players.

Barcelona are second in La Liga on 16 points after six games, two points behind Real Madrid.