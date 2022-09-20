Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Collins was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Jack Grealish during Wolves' defeat by Manchester City on Saturday

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has backed Nathan Collins to learn from the incident which led to the defender being sent off for Wolves on Saturday.

Collins, who joined Wolves from Burnley in the summer, was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

But Kenny, who says he may speak to Collins about the incident, does not think it will affect the 21-year-old.

"It is uncharacteristic of Nathan, he is quite disciplined," said Kenny.

"I am sure he will learn from it."

Collins was dismissed after catching Grealish with a high boot in the first half of Wolves' Premier League defeat by City at Molineux and will serve a three-match suspension.

The centre-back has established himself as a regular starter for both club and country, scoring his first international goal with a superb solo effort in the Republic's Nations League draw with Ukraine in June.

Collins is again expected to feature prominently for the Republic as Kenny's side conclude their Nations League campaign with Saturday's trip to Scotland and Tuesday's home match against Armenia.

"No, I don't think it will," Kenny said when asked if he thinks Collins' confidence could be hindered by the red card.

The Republic are determined to end their Nations League campaign on a high after a mixed quadruple-header in June in which they took one point from two games against Ukraine, lost to Armenia and beat Scotland in impressive fashion.

Michael Obafemi scored one and set up another in the Republic's 3-0 win over Scotland at Aviva Stadium in June

The 3-0 victory over the Scots was arguably the Republic's strongest performance under Kenny but the Dubliner says there are "numerous areas" in which his players can improve ahead of Saturday's return match at Hampden Park.

"It [the previous performance against Scotland] wasn't perfect - we conceded a couple of chances in the game and I think there are areas of that performance we can improve on, numerous areas we can improve on," added Kenny.

"It was a very, very good performance, but we have to move on from it. That was then, now we've got to go to Hampden very determined because Scotland's home record is excellent.

"We're going to have to put in a really brilliant performance to get a result there and that's what we're trying to do."

Kenny this week called up uncapped Liam Scales - on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic - to replace injured defender Andrew Omobamidele, while Robbie Brady has returned to the fold following an 18-month absence having impressed for new club Preston.

Kenny also has a decision to make regarding the likes of Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy, who have not been starting for their clubs.

"It's not ideal any of the players not playing in their teams, it is not an ideal situation, particularly over a long period of time," he admitted.

"You wouldn't want to go in with too many players not having played matches."