Oldham Athletic have appointed former Everton, Sheffield United and Preston coach David Unsworth as manager to succeed club favourite John Sheridan.

The 48-year-old was most recently under-23s coach at Everton, where he also served as caretaker boss of the first team between appointments.

He takes over the Latics with the club 14th in the National League table after three wins from nine games.

"This is the perfect job for me," Unsworth told the club website.

