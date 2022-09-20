Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Nathan Delfouneso made his Villa debut at 17

Accrington Stanley have signed free agent striker Nathan Delfouneso on a short-term contract.

Delfouneso left Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season, having scored 65 goals in 438 career games since his debut for Aston Villa in 2008.

The 31-year-old will add depth to the League One side's forward ranks, given recent injuries to Stanley forwards Joe Pritchard and Kody Adedoyin.

"He has plenty of experience," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully he will give the lads a lift in the attacking department."

Delfouneso made 239 of his career appearances for Blackpool, and also lists Blackburn, Burnley and Coventry among his former clubs.

"I have been in the game a long time but I have still got a lot to do in the game and I can pass on my experience to the younger players," Birmingham-born Delfouneso said.

"I have a lot left in me after a difficult past 18 months, I am eager and motivated and itching to get going and produce what I know I can."

