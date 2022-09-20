Sam Finley played for AFC Fylde and Accrington Stanley before joining Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers midfielder Sam Finley has signed a new deal with the League One club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

In his first season with the club the 30-year-old played 39 times as Rovers won promotion from League Two.

"The first objective was to get the club back into League One where we think it belongs," he said.

"With the backing we have, I think this club can go to great places."

The former Fleetwood player arrived at the Memorial Ground in the summer of 2021 and played an integral part in Rovers' promotion campaign, scoring six times.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line," Finley added.

"Thanks to the gaffer for putting trust in me. That was the objective when I came down here, to get promoted and keep trying to push this great club as high as it can go.

"Luckily we've managed our first objective in the first year of trying.

"That's my first proper promotion in the Football League so that was a special moment for me personally. The gaffer has been talking about his objectives for the club and the aims he has - with the backing we have, i think this club can go to great places."