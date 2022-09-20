Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebekah Stott has 84 caps for New Zealand

Brighton's Rebekah Stott says she is "absolutely shattered" after having ankle surgery on the eve of her planned return to the Women's Super League.

The New Zealand defender, 29, rejoined Hope Powell's side in July - 18 months after she returned home for cancer treatment.

The surgery took place before her side's match with Arsenal last Friday.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the best people," she said.

"I know it [my return] won't be as soon as I desperately wanted but I'm well into my rehab and I can't wait to get back to doing what I love. I appreciate all the love and support from my family, friends, team-mates and my club over the past month. I'll be back."

Stott was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma in early last year but after four months of chemotherapy she announced she was in remission in July 2021.

She made her playing comeback for Australian side Melbourne City in December before signing a two-year deal with Brighton this summer.