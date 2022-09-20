Mark Robins took over at Coventry City in March 2017

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says the club's position at the bottom of the Championship table is "embarrassing".

The Sky Blues are yet to win a league match this season after seven games, and are seven points from safety.

Saturday's goalless draw at Birmingham was only City's third point of the campaign to date.

"We don't like being there - it's embarrassing, I've never been there - so we just have to stick together and keep going," Robins told BBC CWR.

"It's not great but had we won [against Birmingham] we'd have had the same amount of points from the same amount of away games as last season."

Despite their lowly position, the Sky Blues do have the advantage of several games in hand on the rest of the sides in the division after three scheduled home games at the start of the season were postponed due to problems with the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry were beaten by Preston on their return to the CBS Arena, following repair work to the surface at the end of August.

Coventry need to find their 'rhythm'

When they host Middlesbrough on 1 October in their next game after the international break, it will be only their second in front of their own fans.

That game is the first of a run of six at home in nine matches up to 1 November, and Robins is hoping they can close the gap during that period.

"The home games will come thick and fast. Those are challenges we're facing and we've just got to face them," he said.

"We put pressure on ourselves - it's human nature. You look at it and see we're bottom of the league and you think 'we've got to win, we've got to win' - no we haven't.

"We've just got to get ourselves into the rhythm and get ourselves playing. It's about performances and that's what I keep banging on about."