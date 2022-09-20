Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

The PTFC Trust now owns the majority of shares in the Glasgow club - but some fans are unhappy

Partick Thistle have completed the controversial transfer of the majority of the club's shares to the fan group PTFC Trust.

The Three Black Cats, the group which held the majority shareholding of late lottery winner Colin Weir, has passed its stake to the Trust, which increases its holding to 74%.

The club says the move will bring "long-term stability".

However, the transfer has been criticised by fans.

The Jags Foundation, another fan group formed with the intention of taking on Weir's shareholding, has raised issues about transparency, the involvement of agents in the deal, and a lack of fan representation on the club's board.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Foundation said: "The PTFC Trust has been completely silent on providing further information about its plans for over a fortnight.

"There remain a vast array of unanswered questions about how the deal came about, and what it will actually entail going forwards."

The foundation, which was initially involved in negotiations to take on Weir's shares, added it intends to contact the Scottish FA about its concerns.

But the Trust says it will now launch a consultation with fans in a bid to improve engagement.

Thistle's club statement said: "Following almost three years of uncertainty, the club welcomes the long term stability that this shares transfer will bring to Partick Thistle FC and looks forward to working with the PTFC Trust to maximise the success of the club.

"With this off the pitch matter now settled, focus turns back to football starting with this Friday's trip to Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy."