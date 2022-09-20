Last updated on .From the section Brighton

De Zerbi is only Brighton's third permanent manager since Sami Hyypia resigned in 2014

Roberto de Zerbi says he spoke with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola before taking over as Brighton manager.

The 43-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Amex Stadium, replacing Graham Potter who is now at Chelsea.

"I spoke to Pep on Sunday evening, yes. He's very happy that I'm on board here," the Italian said.

"He told me very good things about the club, and if I need he will be very happy to help me - but of course not in the match we are playing against them!"

De Zerbi, Brighton's first choice for the role, also revealed that he elected to join the Premier League side over a host of other opportunities.

"Brighton strongly wanted me as a coach, and their style of play is very similar to my idea of football," said De Zerbi.

"We met each other straight after we had started to talk. Of course, other teams were interested in me but I'm delighted to be here."

De Zerbi was available after leaving his previous role as Shakhtar Donetsk manager earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said: "Of course I was not expecting everything to finish in February, and of course it was bad not only due to the war, but having to leave something going very well.

"What I can do is keep working with the same passion. Of course I have in me these experiences but also feeling for the Ukranian people and the players I trained."

De Zerbi, whose first game in charge will come against Liverpool at Anfield on 1 October, spoke through a translator for the majority of the news conference but made an opening statement in English and promised language would not be a barrier for long.

"I'm sorry for my English, my goal is to start to speak English by January," he said.

"I'm very happy to be here, I'm very happy to be the new head coach, and I want to say thank you to the chairman and the club. I have studied every single player, and I will do a very good job."

Brighton sit fourth in the Premier League and have not played since Potter's departure, with matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace postponed.