The Premier League has been using VAR since 2019 but McDermott admits a full-scale operation would be too expensive for the Irish Premiership

The Irish League Show Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 21 September at 23:15 BST

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott believes the Irish Premiership should introduce a "limited form" of VAR to help referees with penalty calls.

VAR has attracted much controversy since it was first used in the Premier League in 2019 to assist officials with clear and obvious errors and incidents missed by referees.

McDermott concedes NI's top flight lacks the resources needed to implement a full VAR operation, but insists a "poor man's" version of the technology would help officials with close calls.

"We've no money to put the full VAR system in, but the cameras of BBC or the clubs are already there at every game," McDermott told The Irish League Show.

"Let's do the poor man's VAR. Let's have a camera on the penalty box and the (other) penalty box and use it for penalty kick calls and corners with all the grappling, pulling and holding."

The standard of refereeing continues to be a regular point of discussion in the Irish Premiership with Linfield boss David Healy and Coleraine manager Oran Kearney in the last week irked by the decision not to award their side "stonewall" penalties against Crusaders and Glentoran respectively.

Healy felt Mathew Clarke should have been awarded a penalty following Ross Clarke's tackle in the first half of Linfield's 2-1 defeat at Seaview on Friday, while Kearney believed Glentoran keeper Aaron McCarey's challenge on Matthew Shevlin was enough to earn the Bannsiders a spot-kick in the loss to McDermott's side.

'Grappling at corners is out of hand'

Linfield boss David Healy felt his side were denied a 'stonewall' penalty during Friday night's loss at Crusaders

McDermott, who says he has spoken to referees about the idea, added: "Any contentious issues, one monitor - penalty or no penalty? For example, Shevlin goes down against Aaron McCarey in our game. Is it a penalty if there's a set camera on the box? You can review it. So it takes away the heat of the moment.

"It's common in the Irish League, and I'm not complaining - it's a rough league, it's a man's league, but the amount of grappling and hauling at corners is out of hand.

"But it's hard for the referee to see it because it's so much. So like I said, let's introduce a poorer version of VAR, a limited version of VAR. Let's try it.

"Cancel the offside one. Make it penalty calls and pulling and hauling."

Less enthusiastic about the prospect of VAR in the Irish Premiership is Chris Morgan, who admitted to not being a fan of the technology.

"How many people do you hear saying it takes away the enjoyment of a goal being scored because you don't want to celebrate?," the former Glentoran and Linfield striker offered.