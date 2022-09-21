Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie (centre) passed up the chance to score Glentoran's winner from the penalty spot

Glentoran lost ground in the Women's Premiership title race after being held to a scoreless draw at Crusaders as leaders Cliftonville made it 12 wins from 12 games this season.

Defending champions Glentoran are now 10 points behind the Reds having played a game less.

Cliftonville maintained their flawless record with a 4-1 win over Lisburn at Solitude.

Elsewhere, Mid Ulster moved off bottom spot while Linfield also won.

It was a frustrating evening for Glentoran, whose best opportunity to secure all three points came from the penalty spot as Kerry Beattie's effort was saved by Crusaders keeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Cliftonville added another four goals to their tally but were made to work by Lisburn, who shut the pacesetters out until Grace McKimm netted twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes, the second coming direct from a corner.

Vivienne McCormack pulled one back for Lisburn but goals from Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Erin Montgomery wrapped up the hosts' victory.

Cliftonville have taken a maximum 36 points this term, scoring 56 goals while conceding just four.

Elsewhere, Mid Ulster moved off the foot of the standings with their first league win of the campaign, beating Derry City 2-0.

Eimear McGarrity scored in either half to help Mid Ulster leapfrog their winless opponents into seventh place.

Second-half goals from Rachel McConnell and substitute Carla Devine proved enough for Linfield as the Blues beat Sion Swifts 2-1.

Kerry Brown netted late on for the home side but it was not enough as Linfield moved three points clear of the Swifts in the race for a top-half finish.