Norway's star player is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

The Republic of Ireland will face Norway in a friendly in Dublin on 17 November before travelling to play Malta three days later.

Norway's squad includes Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegians missed out on World Cup qualification as injury ruled Haaland out of their must-win final Group G game against the Netherlands.

They are 36th in the latest Fifa world rankings - 11 spots above the Republic.

With the Dutch topping the table, Turkey also finished above Norway in their World Cup group as the Scandinavians had five wins, three draws and two defeats in their campaign.

Malta are ranked 169th in Fifa's latest ratings.

The Republic complete their latest Nations League campaign by facing Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday before Tuesday's home encounter with Armenia.