Both Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka attended the Oktoberfest festival in Munich at the weekend and have trained with Germany this week

Germany captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of their Nations League games with Hungary and England after testing positive for coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Neuer, 36, and Bayern Munich team-mate Goretzka, 27, gave the positive results on Wednesday. external-link

They have now left Germany's training camp in Frankfurt and are isolating.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann, 32, has joined the squad and another player is set to be called up on Wednesday.

The tests were carried out after a close personal contact of one of the players recorded a positive test. Recent contacts of the players will now be tested daily.

Germany host Hungary on Friday before playing England at Wembley on Monday.