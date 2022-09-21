Last updated on .From the section Derby

Liam Rosenior was appointed interim manager at Derby in June

Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager at Derby.

It is understood Rosenior is still employed by the club but the Rams are now searching for a permanent successor to Wayne Rooney.

The 38-year-old was given the job on a temporary basis following Rooney's decision to quit in the summer after their relegation to League One.

Rosenior's final game in charge of the club saw them come from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1 on Saturday.

The Rams are currently seventh in the third tier with 14 points from nine matches, seven points behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Rosenior initially joined the club as a coach under Philip Cocu in July 2019 before stepping up to become Rooney's assistant in January 2021.

Derby were deducted 21 points at the start of the 2021-22 season after entering administration and suffered relegation from the Championship amid uncertainty about the club's future.

Local businessman David Clowes eventually completed a takeover of the beleaguered club on 1 July but by then Rooney had resigned.

Rosenior was placed in interim charge and oversaw a recruitment drive that saw the Rams bring in 14 new players.

But the new owner always intended to take a thorough look at the club and despite Rosenior losing just three of his 12 games in charge in all competitions, Clowes has now decided to look elsewhere for a permanent manager.

It is understood Rotherham boss Paul Warne is someone who interests the Derby hierarchy, although he is also being linked with vacancies at Cardiff and Huddersfield.