England Under-21s sealed their place at next summer's European Championship in June

The friendly between England Under-21s and Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday will be shown live on the BBC.

The match, which kicks off at 19:45 BST, will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and Sport website.

England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia.

Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified.

It followed three wins in eight days against the Czech Republic, Albania and Kosovo which confirmed England's progress.

Germany topped qualifying Group B with nine wins and one defeat.