Arrests and reported incidents of disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season were at their highest level for eight years.

There were 2,198 football-related arrests, the highest number since the 2013-14 season, according to Home Office figures.

The 2021-22 campaign saw the return of capacity crowds after a year of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last season's disorder included players being approached after pitch invasions.

A fan was jailed after running on to a pitch and headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off match against the Blades.

A Manchester City fan who ran onto the pitch and taunted Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen on the final day at Etihad Stadium received a four-year football banning order.

More reported incidents and more arrests - key stats

Incidents were reported at more than half of all matches (53%) - 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played

In 2018-19 - the last full season before Covid-19 restrictions - there were reported incidents at 1,007 matches, equivalent to one-third of the games played

It means reported incidents were up by 60% last season compared with 2018-19

There were 441 pitch invasions reported last season - up by 127% on 2018-19

Football-related arrests were up 59% - the highest number of arrests since 2,273 were made in 2013-14

