Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the Ibrox club will only get close to earning a touted £40m bonus from reaching the Champions League group stage if they perform really well and reach the last eight, with £30m being a more realistic figure. (Rangers Review) external-link

Rangers were 24 hours away from having to shut Ibrox Stadium when safety issues were flagged up in 2015 after part of the cladding on the roof became detached during a match against Dumbarton, managing director Stewart Robertson has revealed as he stressed how heavily the club has invested in the arena since. (Rangers Review) external-link

A supercomputer prediction via MyBettingSites suggests Rangers will be unable to catch reigning champions Celtic for the Scottish title, Heart of Midlothian will secure third place, struggling Dundee United will be relegated and Kilmarnock will need a play-off to avoid dropping back down to the Championship. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, who scored twice in Wednesday's 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden, says his side owe Republic of Ireland one in their next match on Saturday after falling to a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Dublin. (The National) external-link

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has blamed injuries that denied him the services of influential Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and several other established internationals for his side's 3-0 Hampden defeat and failure to repeat their World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final win over Scotland in Glasgow. (The Herald) external-link

Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall says the toughest thing about choosing to retire from international football following June's defeat by Ukraine was the conversation he had with head coach Steve Clarke. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Liverpool's Joe Gomez, who has been covering at right-back when first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold has been rested, says he has been impressed by Calvin Ramsay's attitude as the summer signing from Aberdeen adapts to life in Merseyside and he is "excited" to see the 18-year-old play after shaking off a pre-season injury. (Liverpool FC) external-link

Kye Rowles is on track to return to action before the end of next month and play in the World Cup, according to fellow Hearts and Australia defender Nathaniel Atkinson. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has pulled out of the Trinidad and Tobago squad through injury. (The Courier) external-link