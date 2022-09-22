Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer from 22:50

Scotland face a crucial match at home to Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B1 on Saturday.

Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury along with Jacob Brown, Grant Hanley and Jon McLaughlin, while David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson have been added to the injury list after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine.