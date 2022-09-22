Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley condemned the alleged chants at the time Bristol Rovers brought them to light

Barnsley have been charged by the Football Association after it was alleged their fans used discriminatory chants towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff.

The charge says Barnsley failed to ensure their fans "controlled themselves in an orderly fashion" in the 50th minute of the League One game.

It also refers to use of discriminatory language related to gender.

Following the incident on 16 August, the Tykes condemned the behaviour.

They also stated they would investigate and had made contact with Rovers, Her Game Too and the EFL.

"This is totally unacceptable and Barnsley FC condemn any behaviour of this manner," the club added.

"The club prides itself on providing an inclusive, family friendly environment."

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers said they do not "condone this behaviour and are against derogatory language used towards any member of our staff, or anyone for that matter.

"Football is a game for everyone and it is our responsibility to help tackle sexism and champion the inclusion of women in sport."

Barnsley have until Thursday, 29 September to respond.