Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock investigate alleged use of sectarian language
Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a social media video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.
The striker, 34, is currently away on duty with Northern Ireland.
Kilmarnock say they are aware of footage "which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature".
"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable."