Mansfield Town are seventh in League Two

League Two side Mansfield Town say they have moved their home game against Walsall forward to a 13:00 BST kick-off to try and mitigate the "considerable increase in energy bills".

The game on Saturday, 15 October had been scheduled to start at 15:00.

Clubs in Scotland are also looking at moving to earlier kick-off times.

"The earlier kick-off will help us see whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs," Mansfield said in a statement. external-link

"Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances."