Mansfield Town: League Two side move game in attempt to ease energy costs
Last updated on .From the section Mansfield
League Two side Mansfield Town say they have moved their home game against Walsall forward to a 13:00 BST kick-off to try and mitigate the "considerable increase in energy bills".
The game on Saturday, 15 October had been scheduled to start at 15:00.
Clubs in Scotland are also looking at moving to earlier kick-off times.
"The earlier kick-off will help us see whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs," Mansfield said in a statement.
"Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an affect on prospective attendances."