Last updated on .From the section England

Rhian Brewster has scored three goals in 17 appearances for England's U21s

Rhian Brewster scored twice inside the opening five minutes as England Under-21s defeated Italy in a friendly in Pescara.

Brewster, 22, placed a third-minute penalty into the bottom corner after Edoardo Bove fouled Conor Gallagher.

The Sheffield United forward doubled the lead with a delicate chipped finish following Angel Gomes' through ball.

Italy finished the match with 10 men as captain Nicolo Rovella was sent off after receiving a late second booking.

England went close to extending their advantage but Chelsea midfielder Gallagher was denied by a last-ditch block from Caleb Okoli, while defender Levi Colwill hit the post with a header from a corner in first-half injury time.

Lee Carsley's side, who secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship, will next play Germany in a friendly at Bramall Lane on Tuesday at 19:45 BST.