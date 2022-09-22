Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough United were relegated from the Championship last season

Peterborough United have been charged by the English Football League for breaches of the owners and directors' test submission over the appointment of chief executive David Paton.

Paton, who was appointed in January, has been suspended from his role pending the conclusion of an EFL investigation.

Peterborough said none of their owners had been charged with any breaches.

Leighton Mitchell has been appointed interim chief executive by the club.

Peterborough, who are 10th in League One, said the charges related to breaches of regulations 2.5 and 2.6 of the owners and directors' test submission. external-link

The regulations include the club submitting a completed declaration "no later than 10 normal working days prior to the date on which it is anticipated that such person can become a Relevant Person".

They add that the EFL will then make enquires to determine whether or not a person is subject to a disqualifying condition.