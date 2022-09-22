Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A1
FranceFrance2AustriaAustria0

France v Austria

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16MaignanSubstituted forAreolaat 45'minutes
  • 5KoundéSubstituted forSalibaat 23'minutes
  • 4Varane
  • 18Badiashile
  • 15Clauss
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 19Fofana
  • 21Mendy
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forDembéléat 79'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forNkunkuat 79'minutes
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Lafont
  • 2Pavard
  • 3Saliba
  • 6Camavinga
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Nkunku
  • 13Upamecano
  • 14Guendouzi
  • 17Veretout
  • 20Kolo Muani
  • 22Truffert
  • 23Areola

Austria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Pentz
  • 16Trimmel
  • 15Lienhart
  • 8AlabaSubstituted forPoschat 70'minutes
  • 17Wöber
  • 10WeimannBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 50'minutes
  • 4Schlager
  • 6Seiwald
  • 9SabitzerSubstituted forSchmidat 69'minutes
  • 7ArnautovicSubstituted forGregoritschat 64'minutes
  • 18OnisiwoSubstituted forBaumgartnerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lindner
  • 3Friedl
  • 5Posch
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 13Schlager
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 20Schmid
  • 21Lainer
  • 22Cham
  • 23Trauner
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Olivier Giroud.

  5. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (Austria).

  7. Post update

    Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Stefan Posch replaces David Alaba.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Romano Schmid replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  11. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (Austria).

  13. Post update

    Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Austria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Marko Arnautovic.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Christoph Baumgartner replaces Karim Onisiwo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! France 1, Austria 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Top Stories