France v Austria

Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16MaignanSubstituted forAreolaat 45'minutes
- 5KoundéSubstituted forSalibaat 23'minutes
- 4Varane
- 18Badiashile
- 15Clauss
- 8Tchouaméni
- 19Fofana
- 21Mendy
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forDembéléat 79'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forNkunkuat 79'minutes
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Lafont
- 2Pavard
- 3Saliba
- 6Camavinga
- 11Dembélé
- 12Nkunku
- 13Upamecano
- 14Guendouzi
- 17Veretout
- 20Kolo Muani
- 22Truffert
- 23Areola
Austria
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Pentz
- 16Trimmel
- 15Lienhart
- 8AlabaSubstituted forPoschat 70'minutes
- 17Wöber
- 10WeimannBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 50'minutes
- 4Schlager
- 6Seiwald
- 9SabitzerSubstituted forSchmidat 69'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forGregoritschat 64'minutes
- 18OnisiwoSubstituted forBaumgartnerat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindner
- 3Friedl
- 5Posch
- 11Gregoritsch
- 13Schlager
- 14Ljubicic
- 19Baumgartner
- 20Schmid
- 21Lainer
- 22Cham
- 23Trauner
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).
Substitution, France. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Olivier Giroud.
Ferland Mendy (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dejan Ljubicic (Austria).
Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
Substitution, Austria. Stefan Posch replaces David Alaba.
Substitution, Austria. Romano Schmid replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (Austria).
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).
Goal! France 2, Austria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Substitution, Austria. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution, Austria. Christoph Baumgartner replaces Karim Onisiwo.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Austria 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.