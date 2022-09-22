Match ends, Poland 0, Netherlands 2.
The Netherlands remain in control of Nations League Group A4 after defeating Poland in their penultimate match.
Cody Gakpo met Denzel Dumfries' low ball into the box to put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes in Warsaw.
Steven Bergwijn secured victory for Louis van Gaal's unbeaten side with a curling finish on the hour mark.
The Netherlands must avoid defeat against second-placed Belgium in their final fixture to qualify for next summer's Nations League finals.
Belgium remain three points behind the Netherlands after they beat Wales 2-1 on Thursday to maintain their hopes of topping the group.
Van Gaal's side have won four of their five group games and defeated Belgium 4-1 when the sides met in June.
Wales must beat Poland in Cardiff on Sunday to stay in the top flight of the Nations League.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1SzczesnyBooked at 85mins
- 5Bednarek
- 15Glik
- 3Kiwior
- 17FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 79'minutes
- 10Krychowiak
- 8LinettySubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes
- 21ZalewskiSubstituted forSkórasat 79'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forLegowskiat 86'minutes
- 19SzymanskiSubstituted forKlichat 70'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Gumny
- 4Skóras
- 6Wieteska
- 7Milik
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Legowski
- 14Klich
- 16Swiderski
- 18Bereszynski
- 22Dragowski
- 23Piatek
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pasveer
- 2Timber
- 4van Dijk
- 5AkéBooked at 32mins
- 22Dumfries
- 20KoopmeinersSubstituted forBerghuisat 6'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forde Roonat 45'minutes
- 17Blind
- 8GakpoBooked at 61mins
- 7BergwijnSubstituted forWeghorstat 75'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10DepaySubstituted forJanssenat 52'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 3de Ligt
- 6de Vrij
- 9Janssen
- 11Berghuis
- 12Rensch
- 13Cillessen
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Malacia
- 18Taylor
- 19Weghorst
- 23Flekken
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Poland 0, Netherlands 2.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).
Post update
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).
Post update
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Legowski (Poland).
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands).
Post update
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Legowski (Poland).
Post update
Hand ball by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Post update
Hand ball by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Mateusz Legowski replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Booking
Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).
Post update
Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Netherlands).
- Is cooking food in an air fryer 'healthier'?: Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
- The champion ignored by the world: Meet Ora Washington, who fought to make her name in racially segregated America