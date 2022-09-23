Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Liam Fox has overseen Dundee United's past three games

Liam Fox has been appointed Dundee United head coach on a two-year deal after a spell as caretaker boss.

Fox, 38, stepped up on a temporary basis in the wake of Jack Ross' sacking following a 9-0 loss to Celtic.

Former United striker Stevie Crawford rejoins as assistant head coach, leaving his post as East Fife boss.

"We have made some small steps in the last few weeks and it's now about getting that winning feeling back," said Fox.

United, two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after seven games, host St Johnstone in their next league match on 1 October.

Fox was previously first-team coach at Heart of Midlothian and assistant manager with Livingston before joining United as assistant coach last year.

In his three games in charge, United have beaten Livingston in the League Cup, and drawn with Motherwell and lost to Rangers in the Premiership.

"I'm looking forward to putting a team on the park that the supporters can be proud of," he told United's website.

"I know how much the supporters at this club crave success. This group of players have real potential and quality."

Sporting director Tony Asghar added: "Liam was clear in his interview with the Board on how he plans to improve short-term performance and results as he outlined a coaching and tactical plan to allow Dundee United to return to our long-term strategy.

"I have no doubt this coaching team will bring much-needed fresh and innovative coaching and game models to Dundee United. The club will also be adding a further assistant head coach soon to complete Liam's coaching staff."