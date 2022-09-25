Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McGregor, Ralston, Celtic, Hatate, Wallace
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Callum McGregor believes Scotland are ready for promotion to the elite level of the Nations League, which would be achieved by avoiding defeat by Ukraine on Tuesday. (Sun)
Scotland and Celtic midfielder McGregor says playing fewer than the 70 games a season he usually plays would be a shock to the system. (Record)
Jack Hendry says Scotland will go all out against Ukraine even though a draw will be enough to win the group. (Record)
Right-back Anthony Ralston is expected to start for Scotland against Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday and join Celtic teammate Greg Taylor in defence. (Sun)
Rangers are prepared to sell 26-year-old Finland midfielder Glen Kamara in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)
Former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland left-back Lee Wallace has retired from playing at the age of 35. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is facing up to missing out on this year's World Cup with Japan. (Express)
Reports indicate Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis missed training with Greece on Sunday. (Sun)
Celtic great Kenny Dalglish doubts whether manager Ange Postecoglou would leave the club for relegation threatened Leicester. (Express)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson expects more comings and goings when the January transfer window opens. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
St Johnstone defender Tony Gallacher is ready to make his Scottish Premiership return after six months out with a leg break. (Courier - subscription required)
Midfielder Jordan Tillson believes Ross County can use the international break to their advantage with an important run of fixtures coming up. (Press and Journal - subscription required)