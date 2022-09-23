Callum Burton's Argyle appearances have been limited to the Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it was a "no-brainer" to extend goalkeeper Callum Burton's contract.

The 26-year-old has agreed a new deal until the summer of 2024, having joined on a free transfer at the start of last season from Cambridge United.

"He's a very good goalkeeper," Schumacher said.

"Since he's been here over the last two years his training performances, his performances when he's played the games has been very good.

Burton has yet to play in the league for Argyle, with homegrown goalkeeper Michael Cooper the club's first choice.

But Schumacher says Cooper's success is down in part to Burton's role within the squad.

"It's a difficult position sometimes to be a number two, but he understands and he pushes Michael every single day in training.

"I think we're getting the performances you get out of Michael because Michael knows that he has to play well, as he's got somebody competing with him.

"It was important then that we secured Callum for next year, gave him a bit of security as well, and whatever happens with Michael in the future, if Callum's going to be here then we've got a more than capable goalkeeper to fill in and play."

Burton's new deal is the first from a large group of players who are out of contract next summer at Home Park, with the likes of Danny Mayor, Jordan Houghton and Joe Edwards all coming to the end of their deals.

"The planning is already ongoing, as it will be for recruitment and what we want to bring in, it's also what we need to secure and tie down," added Schumacher.

"We're on it, and we're aware of where we're at and the work is always ongoing."