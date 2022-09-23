England's new World Cup kit - what do you think?
England released their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup this week - and they may be the most stylish in years.
English football has perhaps never looked better. The Lionesses brought it home this summer when they won the European Championships and a lot is expected of Gareth Southgate's side at the Qatar World Cup this year.
England narrowly missed out on the European Championship title last year after a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat by Italy in the final. They also made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
According to a statement on the England Football site, the home kit is inspired by designs from the 1992 and 1996 European Championships. It uses the traditional colour template, but adds a distorted Three Lions graphic on the shoulders, with angles and lines that are designed to look like claw marks.
Meanwhile, the away strip also offers a new take on a classic template. England say the kit honours "England's storied past", while "nodding to the future through youthful, vibrant swaths of colour".
Does it beat some of the kits from the past 20 years? Take a look...
Home: Euro 2020
Away: World Cup 2018
Home: Euro 2016
Away: World Cup 2010
Home: World Cup 2006
Home: Euro 2004
Let us know where you think this year's kit ranks.