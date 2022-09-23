David Martin kept a clean sheet in West Ham's 1-0 win at Chelsea in November 2019

Goalkeeper David Martin has made his return to MK Dons official, signing a player-coach contract.

The 36-year-old has been training with the club and coaching the keepers, with Lewis Price battling testicular cancer.

Martin has made 341 appearances for the club and was part of the Dons' inaugural squad in 2004-05.

Martin said: "It's brilliant being back. MK Dons is a massive part of my career. I've been here for years and we've gone through a lot together."

Only Dean Lewington has made more appearances for the club than Martin, who has kept 111 clean sheets.

Martin told the club website external-link : "It's a unique situation, obviously in difficult circumstances. I still want to play but this is an opportunity for me to step in and help a club that means a lot to me. It's my responsibility to take care of the department and the other goalkeepers here but, at the same time, I want to stay competitive as a player within the group.

"Pricey has been unbelievable for me, which is testament to his character considering what he's going through. He cares so much about the club, the staff and the players here and he's been there to help me, just like we will all continue to be there for him."

Head coach Liam Manning added: "David is someone who knows the club inside and out and his experiences, both here and throughout his playing career, will be invaluable to the squad. He is also a fantastic character and brings some excellent qualities on and off the pitch."

Martin made his professional debut for Wimbledon at Burnley in April 2004, having joined after a youth spell at Tottenham the previous year.

He was signed by Liverpool in 2006 but did not make an appearance in four years at Anfield, though he did make 30 during a loan spell with Leicester City.

He returned to Stadium MK in 2010 and played 318 games in seven years, helping them secure promotion to the Championship in 2015, before spells with Millwall and boyhood club West Ham, whom he left in June after five appearances across the past three seasons.