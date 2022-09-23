Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joao Pedro was previously contracted to Watford until the summer of 2025

Watford forward Joao Pedro has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

The 20-year-old's new deal comes after Watford rejected attempts by Newcastle United to sign him in the summer.

The Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 83 games since arriving at Vicarage Road in January 2020, having initially agreed to sign from Fluminense as a youth player more than a year earlier.

Pedro has scored twice in nine game in the Championship this term.

He scored nine times in 38 league appearances to help the Hornets win promotion to the Premier League in in 2021, and went on to net four times in 29 games in all competitions when they were relegated from the top flight last term.