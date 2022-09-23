Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Morton beat Inverness in their opening Scottish Championship meeting of the season

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage of Greenock Morton's match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle next month and Cove Rangers' game with Queen's Park in November.

The Scottish Championship games at Cappielow (28 October) and the match at the Balmoral Stadium (4 November) both kick off at 19:45.

Both matches will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The second tier is currently on hiatus for the international break.

Fixtures resume on 1 October.