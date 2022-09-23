Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
GermanyGermany0HungaryHungary1

Germany 0-1 Hungary: Visitors remain in pole position to reach Nations League finals

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Adam Szalai celebrates scoring against Germany in the Nations League
Adam Szalai's goal was his first in this edition of the Nations League

Hungary remained in pole position to qualify for the Nations League finals from Group A3 after a spectacular win over Germany in Leipzig.

Adam Szalai scored the winner as he met a corner with a spectacular backheeled flick that looped into the far corner.

The 34-year-old is set to retire after Monday's final group game saying he had been "looking for the right time" in his pre-match news conferenceexternal-link.

Hungary host Italy in their final group game, knowing a draw sees them through.

They had looked set to qualify for the finals for large periods of the night, but Italy's win over England in Milan meant qualification will be decided between the two sides on Monday.

The result continues Hungary's brilliant record in the Nations League. When the tournament was launched in 2018 they were in League C, but back-to-back promotions have seen them rise to League A and they are well set to qualify for the finals at the first time of asking.

After Hungary, who failed to qualify for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, took the lead through Szalai's 26th international goal they came closest to scoring again in the first half, with Willi Orban's effort well smothered by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It took Germany until the 39th minute to register a shot on target as Thomas Muller's back-post header was comfortably saved by Peter Gulacsi.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick made a tactical change at half-time, with West Ham's Thilo Kehrer replacing Serge Gnabry and it allowed the hosts to dominate, having 80% possession in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

It also brought about chances as Leroy Sane saw an effort saved at the near post, before Muller saw a 20-yard volley disallowed for offside.

However, changes by both sides broke their rhythm and it was Hungary who came closest to extending their lead with Martin Adam and Laszlo Kleinheisler having goalbound strikes saved.

The defeat means that Germany are unable to qualify for the finals, but they will also remain in League A after England's loss in Italy saw them relegated.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 18Hofmann
  • 15Süle
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 90mins
  • 3Raum
  • 6KimmichBooked at 25mins
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forKehrerat 45'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forNmechaat 85'minutes
  • 19Sané
  • 9WernerSubstituted forHavertzat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Baumann
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Kehrer
  • 7Havertz
  • 8Arnold
  • 11Nmecha
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Musiala
  • 16Henrichs
  • 17Bella-Kotchap
  • 20Gosens
  • 23Schlotterbeck

Hungary

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2Lang
  • 6Orbán
  • 4Szalai
  • 5Fiola
  • 13Schäfer
  • 8NagySubstituted forStylesat 78'minutes
  • 18Kerkez
  • 16GazdagSubstituted forKleinheislerat 67'minutes
  • 10SzoboszlaiSubstituted forNégoat 85'minutes
  • 9SzalaiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forÁdámat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kecskés
  • 7Négo
  • 11Varga
  • 12Dibusz
  • 14Bolla
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 17Styles
  • 19Ádám
  • 20Vancsa
  • 21Botka
  • 22Szappanos
  • 23Vécsei
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 0, Hungary 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 0, Hungary 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).

  4. Post update

    Ádám Lang (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).

  7. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

  9. Post update

    Loïc Négo (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ádám (Hungary).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

  13. Post update

    Martin Ádám (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Loïc Négo replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Thomas Müller.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (Germany).

  19. Post update

    David Raum (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).

Friday 23rd September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019459
2Ukraine42115417
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories