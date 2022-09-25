Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vicky Carleton made her Cliftonville debut 10 months after her last competitive match

After a rollercoaster year, one shift back in her day job was all it took for Vicky Carleton to realise she needed to pursue her dream.

The Cliftonville midfielder was one of 22 players selected for Northern Ireland's full-time training camp ahead of Euro 2022.

However an ankle injury "at the worst possible time" robbed the 25-year-old of her Euro dream.

Now back playing and helping Cliftonville edge towards their maiden Women's Premiership title, Carleton has her eyes on making it as a professional.

The end of the summer's Euro campaign meant the end of the professional NI camp and a return to the day jobs.

For Carleton, who was working in retail, the motivation of making it as a professional had never been stronger.

"As soon as I went back to work I knew it wasn't for me, especially standing all day on my ankle," Carleton recalled about her job.

"I couldn't stay there and force myself to be unhappy. So I handed in my notice because it wasn't worth it, and then I took up a part-time job."

Nerves on return

Carleton says her new balance is "working out far better for me" and she can pull all her efforts into football.

"I have so much extra time to do my own gym sessions, so I can do my own plan as well as Cliftonville's training and it's working really well," she said.

"More so than just ability, if you believe you can be a pro then you are more likely to achieve it.

"With my mentality as well. I know I can work hard enough to be there."

Carleton in action for Linfield last season against her new Cliftonville team-mate Kirsty McGuinness

After starting her career with Ballymena All Stars, Carleton played for Team Solent and Lewes in England before returning home with Glentoran and Linfield.

The midfielder moved to Cliftonville in the summer window and, 10 months after her last competitive match, she made her Reds debut off the bench against Derry City in August.

"I was very nervous. I literally said on the sideline, I said to Carsy [Cliftonville coach Claire Carson], 'I think I forget how to play football'.

"But as soon as I touched the ball for the first time I was fine and forgot any worries about the injury. I just went out and played.

"I'm feeling good. There are no complaints and everything is going good."

Reds control title battle

Cliftonville can put one hand on the Women's Premiership title if they beat nearest rivals Glentoran at Ashfield on Monday.

The Reds have won all 12 of their matches in a perfect record and sit 10 points clear of Glentoran, who have struggled for consistency in their title defence.

Carleton said there is a good atmosphere in the dressing room but there is no room for complacency.

"It is upbeat, but if we aren't playing well then everyone is at each other and trying to get everyone to improve. It's not, 'Yeah, we're winning the league at the minute so we don't have to play well'.

"There is no way we can let off, even a little bit. We are going out to play 100% against every team."

Cliftonville beat Glentoran 3-0 in May to take charge of the title race

While Glentoran have struggled to replicate their dominant form from the previous season, Carleton says the east Belfast side remain "a very good team".

"We know it is going to be a tough game, probably the toughest game we will play all season.

"They are under a bit of pressure at the moment because they maybe haven't performed as well as they did last season.

"They are not going to roll over. They will badly want the three points to close the gap a little bit and prove they are still in the running."

Want to top off whirlwind year

Despite the prize of a maiden title, Carleton says there hasn't been any title talk in the dressing room.

"It's all about beating the Glens. We haven't thought about it means or what comes after that.

"If you focus on anything else then that is when the pressure gets to you. We haven't thought about it and that's why we're still relaxed."

On top of her success with Cliftonville, Carleton adds she wants to work her way back into the international set-up after a "tough time".

Carleton spent time in England with Team Solent and Lewes before returning to Northern Ireland

"I knew I wasn't going to the Euros pretty soon after I got injured," she said.

"I never really got to show what I could do. I didn't even get to play a game with Northern Ireland.

"As soon as training is back on I'll hopefully get a chance to go in and show how I can be an asset."

And what about that elusive title for Cliftonville? Carleton says it "would top my year off".

"I started the year on a high getting into the Northern Ireland set up and the rest of it has been like a massive whirlwind.

"To end it and lift the title with Cliftonville would be unbelievable."